Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $7.64. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 22,698 shares.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 3.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Big Buybacks: 3 Large Caps Exceed 5% Repurchase Power
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.