Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $7.64. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 22,698 shares.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

