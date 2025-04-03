Comparing Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) & Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP)

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) and Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Enliven Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated BioPharma has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Enliven Therapeutics and Integrated BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enliven Therapeutics 0 0 4 1 3.20 Integrated BioPharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Enliven Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 95.12%. Given Enliven Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Enliven Therapeutics is more favorable than Integrated BioPharma.

This table compares Enliven Therapeutics and Integrated BioPharma”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enliven Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.58 million ($1.89) -10.51 Integrated BioPharma $50.32 million 0.17 $110,000.00 $0.03 9.67

Integrated BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than Enliven Therapeutics. Enliven Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integrated BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Enliven Therapeutics and Integrated BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enliven Therapeutics N/A -29.46% -27.33% Integrated BioPharma 1.78% 4.79% 3.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Integrated BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.2% of Integrated BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Integrated BioPharma beats Enliven Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations. The company is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Integrated BioPharma

Integrated BioPharma, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers. The Other Nutraceutical Businesses segment distributes healthful nutritional products for sale through mass market, grocery, drug, and vitamin retailers under the Peaceful Sleep and Wheatgrass brands, as well as other branded proprietary nutraceutical products. This segment also sells private label vitamin and nutritional supplement products through the Internet; provides warehousing and fulfilment services; and distributes fine natural botanicals, including multi minerals, as well as raw materials. The company was formerly known as Integrated Health Technologies, Inc. Integrated BioPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Hillside, New Jersey.

