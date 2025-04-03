Comparing LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) and Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD)

Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Safe and Green Development alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Safe and Green Development and LuxUrban Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe and Green Development 0 0 0 0 0.00 LuxUrban Hotels 0 2 1 0 2.33

Risk and Volatility

LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus target price of $280.00, indicating a potential upside of 563,280.28%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Safe and Green Development.

Safe and Green Development has a beta of 5, meaning that its stock price is 400% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LuxUrban Hotels has a beta of -1.44, meaning that its stock price is 244% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Safe and Green Development and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe and Green Development N/A -492.68% -76.18% LuxUrban Hotels -145.57% N/A -29.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safe and Green Development and LuxUrban Hotels”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe and Green Development $173,188.00 12.11 -$4.20 million N/A N/A LuxUrban Hotels $72.79 million 0.00 -$78.52 million ($148.49) 0.00

Safe and Green Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LuxUrban Hotels.

Summary

LuxUrban Hotels beats Safe and Green Development on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe and Green Development

(Get Free Report)

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

About LuxUrban Hotels

(Get Free Report)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Safe and Green Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe and Green Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.