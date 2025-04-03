Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading 7.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 19,938 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,185% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34.

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

