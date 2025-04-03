Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.83 and last traded at $111.92, with a volume of 261110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,455,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,319,000 after acquiring an additional 488,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,429,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,439,684,000 after purchasing an additional 399,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,684,000 after purchasing an additional 130,234 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,820,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,129,000 after buying an additional 271,088 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $399,824,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

