Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,881.18. The trade was a 0.92 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 25th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van bought 10,000 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00.
Contango Ore Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of Contango Ore stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Contango Ore, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $126.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a $29.67 price target on Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.
About Contango Ore
Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.
