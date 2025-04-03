Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,881.18. The trade was a 0.92 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Contango Ore alerts:

On Tuesday, March 25th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van bought 10,000 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00.

Contango Ore Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Contango Ore stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Contango Ore, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $126.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contango Ore

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTGO. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Contango Ore in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Ore during the third quarter worth about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 32.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Contango Ore by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Contango Ore by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $29.67 price target on Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Contango Ore

About Contango Ore

(Get Free Report)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.