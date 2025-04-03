Contrasting Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) and Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bausch Health Companies has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Bausch Health Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1 4 21 0 2.77 Bausch Health Companies 1 6 0 0 1.86

Profitability

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $316.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.52%. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus target price of $7.42, suggesting a potential upside of 21.19%. Given Bausch Health Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bausch Health Companies is more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Bausch Health Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -12.37% N/A -6.83% Bausch Health Companies -0.48% -577.82% 5.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Bausch Health Companies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $2.25 billion 15.44 -$278.16 million ($2.17) -122.96 Bausch Health Companies $9.63 billion 0.23 -$46.00 million ($0.12) -51.00

Bausch Health Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bausch Health Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bausch Health Companies beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. In addition, the company develops patisiran for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis, or ATTR amyloidosis, with cardiomyopathy; cemdisiran to treat complement-mediated diseases; Belcesiran for the treatment of alpha-1 liver disease; Elebsiran to treat chronic HBV infection; Zilebesiran to treat hypertension; ALN-APP to treat Alzheimer's disease and cerebral amyloid angiopathy; and ALN-HSD to treat NASH. Further, it offers Fitusiran for the treatment of hemophilia, Inclisiran to treat hypercholesterolemia, lumasiran for the treatment of advanced PH1, and vutrisiran for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis, which is in phase 3 clinical trial. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize RNAi therapeutics for a range of diseases by addressing therapeutic targets expressed in the eye and CNS; and Roche to develop pharmaceutical products containing zilebesiran. It also has license and collaboration agreements with Novartis AG; Vir Biotechnology, Inc.; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and PeptiDream, Inc. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc. operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb. The Salix segment provides gastroenterology products in the United States. The International segment sells aesthetic medical devices, branded pharmaceuticals, generic pharmaceuticals, and OTC products internationally. The Solta Medical segment engages in the sale of aesthetic medical devices. The Diversified segment offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and certain other therapeutic classes; generic products; ortho dermatologic; and dentistry products in the United States. The Bausch + Lomb segment offers products in the areas of vision care, surgical, and ophthalmic pharmaceuticals products. The company was formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and changed its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July 2018. Bausch Health Companies Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

