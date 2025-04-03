Contrasting Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Capital Bancorp pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Capital Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Capital Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.38%. Given Capital Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 12.66% 14.89% 1.64% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $183.73 million 2.56 $30.97 million $2.13 13.23 Thomasville Bancshares $109.70 million 4.32 $33.55 million N/A N/A

Thomasville Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capital Bancorp.

Summary

Capital Bancorp beats Thomasville Bancshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also originates residential mortgages; issues trust preferred securities; and provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as other consumer loans, such as term loans, car loans, and boat loans to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and small residential builders and individuals. Capital Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as non-farm and non-residential commercial real estate loans, construction loans for commercial businesses, multifamily loans secured by income producing properties, and farmland; and 1-4 family residential loans, including first mortgage liens, junior liens, and home equity lines. In addition, the company offers commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising direct consumer instalment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans and educational loans; and loans to municipalities and development authorities. Further, it provides trust and money management services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

