Control Empresarial De Capital Acquires 20,000 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $381,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,534,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,913,111.82. This trade represents a 0.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 155,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $3,131,000.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $4,305,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,800.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 46,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $1,366,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 60,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $1,757,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.62 per share, with a total value of $2,862,000.00.

PBF Energy stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.62. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 2,119.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 411,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after buying an additional 392,776 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,404,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,515,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 449,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

