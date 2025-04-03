Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 30,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,172,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,153,000 after acquiring an additional 408,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $57.47 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.34.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

