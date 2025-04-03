CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) CEO Michael N. Intrator Sells 212,760 Shares

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 212,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $9,999,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV opened at $61.36 on Thursday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $64.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

