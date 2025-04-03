Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Trading 7.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $24.61. 20,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 174,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Up 8.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 88.52% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 442,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

