Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $4.27 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.67 billion and approximately $4.05 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $4.27 or 0.00005243 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00021796 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00002919 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00006082 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000507 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000490 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001336 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000038 BTC.
Cosmos Profile
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
