Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $4.27 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.67 billion and approximately $4.05 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $4.27 or 0.00005243 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00021796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.