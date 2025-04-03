Critical Contrast: U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) vs. SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV)

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) and SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

U.S. GoldMining has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverCrest Metals has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and SilverCrest Metals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A -$9.36 million N/A N/A SilverCrest Metals $245.13 million 7.03 $116.72 million $0.57 20.26

Profitability

SilverCrest Metals has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. GoldMining.

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and SilverCrest Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A -71.04% -65.02% SilverCrest Metals 30.85% 23.35% 20.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of SilverCrest Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of U.S. GoldMining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of SilverCrest Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for U.S. GoldMining and SilverCrest Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 SilverCrest Metals 0 2 1 0 2.33

U.S. GoldMining presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 184.64%. SilverCrest Metals has a consensus price target of $10.13, indicating a potential downside of 12.34%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than SilverCrest Metals.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals beats U.S. GoldMining on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

