Critical Survey: Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) & Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) and Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kayne Anderson BDC and Cochlear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kayne Anderson BDC 0 2 2 1 2.80 Cochlear 0 2 0 0 2.00

Kayne Anderson BDC currently has a consensus price target of $17.30, suggesting a potential upside of 5.62%. Given Kayne Anderson BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kayne Anderson BDC is more favorable than Cochlear.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kayne Anderson BDC 59.80% 12.65% 6.77% Cochlear N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and Cochlear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and Cochlear”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kayne Anderson BDC $122.29 million 9.52 $77.07 million N/A N/A Cochlear $1.49 billion 7.49 $233.99 million N/A N/A

Cochlear has higher revenue and earnings than Kayne Anderson BDC.

Dividends

Kayne Anderson BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Cochlear pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Summary

Kayne Anderson BDC beats Cochlear on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

