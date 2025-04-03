CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,622 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of CrowdStrike worth $102,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,542,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $237,375,000. Amundi raised its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,093,000 after acquiring an additional 408,190 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,586.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,055,000 after acquiring an additional 402,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after purchasing an additional 352,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.57, for a total transaction of $3,595,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $22,613,716.87. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,669,042. This represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,551 shares of company stock valued at $43,527,642. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD opened at $371.49 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Raymond James lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.