Cryptocurrency Stocks To Consider – April 2nd

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, HIVE Digital Technologies, Cellebrite DI, AGM Group, and MoneyLion are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of companies whose business operations are closely tied to the digital currency market, including activities like cryptocurrency trading, blockchain technology development, or mining. Their performance is often influenced by market trends within the cryptocurrency space, regulatory changes, and shifts in investor sentiment towards emerging digital assets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.03. 18,115,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,989,130. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ:BTDR traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,131. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 2.12. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,190,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,794,967. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $425.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.68.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of HIVE traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,606,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,214. HIVE Digital Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $265.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

CLBT traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 298,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,411. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94.

AGM Group (AGMH)

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

Shares of AGMH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 86,714,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,268. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. AGM Group has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $2.19.

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

NYSE:ML traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.69. The stock had a trading volume of 26,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,433. The company has a market capitalization of $981.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.84 and a beta of 3.04. MoneyLion has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $106.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.61.

