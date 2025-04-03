Currys (LON:CURY) Trading Up 13.8% – Here’s What Happened

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 102.30 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 101.24 ($1.31). Approximately 7,610,661 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,905,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.95 ($1.16).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.62) price target on shares of Currys in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Currys Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.86.

In other Currys news, insider Octavia Morley bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($40,903.78). 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Currys

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

