Currys (LON:CURY) Trading Up 13.8% – Here’s What Happened

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 102.30 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 101.24 ($1.31). Approximately 7,610,661 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,905,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.95 ($1.16).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.62) price target on shares of Currys in a report on Friday, March 14th.
Currys Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Currys news, insider Octavia Morley bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($40,903.78). 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Currys
Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800
stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.
In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.
