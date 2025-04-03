Currys (LON:CURY) Trading Up 14.7% – Here’s What Happened

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102.80 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.32). Approximately 10,327,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 4,946,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.95 ($1.16).

CURY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.62) target price on shares of Currys in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.86.

In related news, insider Octavia Morley bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($40,903.78). 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

