Currys (LON:CURY) Trading Up 15.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) rose 15.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 120.70 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 102.80 ($1.33). Approximately 87,088,313 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,326% from the average daily volume of 6,109,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.95 ($1.16).

Several research firms recently commented on CURY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.62) price target on shares of Currys in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 87.86. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83.

In other news, insider Octavia Morley acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($40,903.78). Corporate insiders own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

