Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $38,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CW. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.86.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CW opened at $325.70 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $246.43 and a one year high of $393.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,953.59. The trade was a 7.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total value of $2,875,205.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,494,977.35. The trade was a 17.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and sold 21,797 shares valued at $7,436,255. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Curtiss-Wright Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
