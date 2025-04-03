Curve DAO Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $256.55 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $648.22 million and $256.55 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82,519.63 or 0.99957721 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,408.57 or 0.99823189 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Token Profile

Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 2,244,665,416 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,310,296,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is www.curve.fi. The official message board for Curve DAO Token is news.curve.fi. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

