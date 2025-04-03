CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of CyberArk Software worth $136,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.7 %

CYBR stock opened at $345.69 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $223.41 and a 52-week high of $421.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.04.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

