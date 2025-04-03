Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CYCC stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.28. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 18,150.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,901.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

In other Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 194,628,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $5,838,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

