Cynosure Group LLC Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cynosure Group LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $133.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $116.84 and a 52-week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.67.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

