Cynosure Group LLC Has $300,000 Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Cynosure Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,936 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 197,860 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $21,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,613 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $93.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $71.39 and a 12 month high of $122.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.43.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.