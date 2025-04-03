Cynosure Group LLC Makes New Investment in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 56.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 159,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 57,448 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 379.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTAI opened at $115.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,159.28 and a beta of 1.78. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $181.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -342.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

