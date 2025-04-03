Cynosure Group LLC Sells 1,908 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Cynosure Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on STRL shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 2.4 %

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $118.46 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $206.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

