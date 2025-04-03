Cynosure Group LLC Sells 217 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Cynosure Group LLC cut its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Winmark by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 15,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Winmark by 117.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winmark in the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Winmark by 1,087.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WINA opened at $323.49 on Thursday. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $300.83 and a twelve month high of $431.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.39. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 49.15%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

