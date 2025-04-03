Cynosure Group LLC Sells 486 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cynosure Group LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $178.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.24. The stock has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $159.11 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

