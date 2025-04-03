DA Davidson Predicts BancFirst’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for BancFirst’s current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2026 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%.

BANF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BancFirst

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $109.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.60 and a 200-day moving average of $115.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $132.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 779.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other BancFirst news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $589,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,820. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,553,265.87. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,350. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.