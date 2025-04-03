David A. Dodd Buys 10,000 Shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Stock

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Dodd purchased 10,000 shares of GeoVax Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $10,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,593.88. The trade was a 37.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOVX opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.06. GeoVax Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $11.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that GeoVax Labs, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GeoVax Labs by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

