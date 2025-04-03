Dean Michael Klisura Sells 9,569 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,344,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,075. This trade represents a 31.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dean Michael Klisura also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

On Monday, March 10th, Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $1,673,221.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $243.72 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.17 and a twelve month high of $245.98. The company has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,739,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,503,120,000 after purchasing an additional 356,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,050,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,841,000 after buying an additional 145,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,151,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,179,000 after buying an additional 96,750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,934,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,513,000 after acquiring an additional 726,713 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,186,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.