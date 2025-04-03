Delek US (NYSE:DK) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 659494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Delek US from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Get Delek US alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DK

Delek US Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $807.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.46) EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently -11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In related news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs acquired 2,800 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares in the company, valued at $673,190.60. The trade was a 6.04 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $70,787. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 728.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.