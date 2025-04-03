Dent Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Dent has a market cap of $63.02 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dent has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dent Token Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

