Desjardins Has Negative Estimate for Saputo FY2025 Earnings

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Saputo in a report released on Monday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.

Get Saputo alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAP. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saputo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.00.

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$25.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.04. The company has a market cap of C$10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.53. Saputo has a one year low of C$22.59 and a one year high of C$32.15.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently -203.48%.

About Saputo

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.