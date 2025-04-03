Desjardins Has Negative Estimate for Saputo FY2025 Earnings

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Saputo in a report released on Monday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAP. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saputo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.00.
Saputo Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$25.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.04. The company has a market cap of C$10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.53. Saputo has a one year low of C$22.59 and a one year high of C$32.15.
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently -203.48%.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
