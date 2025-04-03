DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. DexCom makes up approximately 1.1% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of DexCom worth $21,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,244.66. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at $23,347,850.04. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

DXCM opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $141.99. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.04.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

