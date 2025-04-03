DF Dent & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,007 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $32,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $429.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.88.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.5 %

CRWD stock opened at $371.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $387.85 and its 200 day moving average is $351.03. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.43, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,857,130.74. This trade represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,551 shares of company stock valued at $43,527,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.