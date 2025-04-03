DF Dent & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of TransDigm Group worth $222,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,400.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,345.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,330.65. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total transaction of $25,344,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,899.18. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total value of $1,335,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,042,177.34. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

