DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $143.11 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,172 shares during the period. Markel Group accounts for 1.8% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Markel Group worth $143,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Markel Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Markel Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total transaction of $163,682.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,436 shares in the company, valued at $117,992,863.08. The trade was a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,880.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,417.65 and a twelve month high of $2,063.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,870.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,735.98.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,702.20.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

