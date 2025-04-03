DF Dent & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 81,235 ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 81,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,357,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of ServiceTitan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,896,000. Battery Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,599,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,439,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of ServiceTitan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

ServiceTitan Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of TTAN opened at $98.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.32. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $112.00.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceTitan news, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $963,063.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,799,961.85. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $520,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,434.30. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.