DF Dent & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $47,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of ASML by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $1,174,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ASML by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $669.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $721.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $729.09. The firm has a market cap of $263.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. ASML Holding has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

