DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 15,150 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,150 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Exponent worth $18,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,419,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Exponent by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 118,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,061.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 85,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 78,401 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $81.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.17. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $115.75.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,674. This trade represents a 49.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

