DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Trading Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 19,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 203,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

DIAGNOS Trading Down 6.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of -0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -355.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

