Diametric Capital LP Invests $213,000 in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FR. KeyCorp upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.68.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.65%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

