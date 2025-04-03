Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Raised to Strong-Buy at CJS Securities

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at CJS Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DBD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.80 and a beta of 1.90. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.27.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $87,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,200. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 21.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 89,840 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 446,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 162,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 381,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

