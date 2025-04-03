Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,453,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,124,193,000 after purchasing an additional 469,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,858,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,612,000 after buying an additional 281,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,950,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,486,000 after buying an additional 79,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,632,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,196,000 after buying an additional 122,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.33.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $148.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.91, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.54 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.56.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

