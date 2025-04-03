Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.03 and traded as high as $18.05. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 22,040,154 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2378 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $106,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

