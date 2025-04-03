Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:LABD)

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,853 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,096 call options.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 9.4 %

NYSEARCA LABD opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,300,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 743,793 shares in the last quarter.

