Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 5,301 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Disciplined Investors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $518.91 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $539.26 and a 200-day moving average of $539.77.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.8121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

