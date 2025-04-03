Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 5,301 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Disciplined Investors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $518.91 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $539.26 and a 200-day moving average of $539.77.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.